First Foundation Advisors Buys 635 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.65. 54,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,585. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

