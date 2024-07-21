First Foundation Advisors Buys 215 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $468.20. The company had a trading volume of 750,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

