First Foundation Advisors Acquires 674 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.62. 2,038,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,111. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

