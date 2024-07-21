First Foundation Advisors Acquires 646 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.00. 2,601,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,636. The stock has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

