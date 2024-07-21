First Foundation Advisors Acquires 22,913 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,512. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

