First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,264 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. 747,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,968. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

