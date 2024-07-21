Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$49.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $971,140 and sold 5,320 shares valued at $230,530. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE FTT opened at C$39.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

