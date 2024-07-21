Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIHL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of FIHL opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

