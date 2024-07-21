Fei USD Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.77 million and $243,252.93 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,380.49 or 0.99985175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011691 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00073410 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,672,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,672,872.19335434 with 16,414,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96526514 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $142,818.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.