F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in F5 by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in F5 by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in F5 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in F5 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $174.97. 349,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,573. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

