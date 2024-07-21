Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after buying an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $149,906,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,608,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,129,000 after buying an additional 322,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,098. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

