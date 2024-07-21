Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $5,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.