Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) PT Raised to $45.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $606.80 million, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,061,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

