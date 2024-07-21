EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

