ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
ENI Stock Down 1.5 %
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
