Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $530.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $646.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.79.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $500.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

