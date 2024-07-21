Electroneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.29 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and $814,868.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001178 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,829,155 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

