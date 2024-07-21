Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $524,256.52

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00003401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $51.18 million and approximately $524,256.52 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,610,497 coins and its circulating supply is 22,118,354 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

