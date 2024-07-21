Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 2,433,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.