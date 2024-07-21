Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

