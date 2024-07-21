Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $404.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.48.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.89.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

