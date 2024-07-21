dogwifhat Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $323.98 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dogwifhat has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00003841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,707 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,712.287867. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.55186677 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $332,675,453.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

