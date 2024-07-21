DIMO Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 229,467,360.61561334 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.17798467 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,410,040.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

