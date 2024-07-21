Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,814. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

