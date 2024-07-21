Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of CCK opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

