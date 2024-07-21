CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $420.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.41, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

