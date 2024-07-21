CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,776,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,309,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

