Councilmark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $20.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8,428.58. 13,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,720. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,662.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,655.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,575.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

