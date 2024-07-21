Councilmark Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,640 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 4,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 56.4% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 551,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,987,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,771,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,743,000 after buying an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,116,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,885,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

