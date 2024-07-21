Councilmark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,068,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 538,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 3,018,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $38.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

