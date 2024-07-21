Councilmark Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

