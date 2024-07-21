Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,920 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 69,628,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,896,944. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

