Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,533 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

