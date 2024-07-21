Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,468 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 1.05% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

