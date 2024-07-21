Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 4,229,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.