Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 873.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.45. 781,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average of $255.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

