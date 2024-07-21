Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.4% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 325,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,450 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

