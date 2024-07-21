Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $749.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $758.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.78.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

