Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
Cinedigm Company Profile
