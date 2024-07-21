Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.