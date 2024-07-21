Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Featured Stories

