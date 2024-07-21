Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

