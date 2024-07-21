Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Down 2.9 %

CB stock opened at $259.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.32. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $194.37 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 176,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.