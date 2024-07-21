Chia (XCH) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Chia has a market capitalization of $221.29 million and $5.26 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $20.64 or 0.00030582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,722,338 coins and its circulating supply is 10,722,338 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

