Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 5,724 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.2 %

DRS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

