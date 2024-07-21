Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 12,053 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after buying an additional 3,358,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 817,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,852,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350,017 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NXE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

