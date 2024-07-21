Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $239,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $12,695,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

