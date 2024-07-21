Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys 3,596 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,697. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

