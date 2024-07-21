Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

