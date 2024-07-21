Chardan Capital Raises Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $40.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADVM stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 135,546 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,286,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,848,834 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,210,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 259,191 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

