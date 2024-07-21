Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 82,962 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,962 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $55,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 437,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.