Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 334,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,651,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

